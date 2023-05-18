 MP Board Class 10th, 12th result likely on May 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Board Class 10th, 12th result likely on May 19

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result likely on May 19

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the exam result.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The results for Class 10th and 12th MP Board exams is likely to be announced on May 19.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the exam result most probably around 12:30 pm, just like he did for Class 5th and Class 8th on May 15.

Students can view their results at rskmp.in.

Read Also
MP Board Results: Rural students outshine their urban counterparts in classes 5 & 8 results
article-image

Here is how you can check the MP Class 10th and Class 12th Board Result 2023:

  1. Go to the official websites-- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in for further information.

  2. Click the desired results link on the home page.

  3. Fill the required details.

  4. This will display the result of your MP Board exams. Students can download and save for later use.

Read Also
MP Board Result: 55% students of Madarsa fail in class 8
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result likely on May 19

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result likely on May 19

Digvijaya Singh should take lessons from his younger brother Lakshman Singh: Narottam Mishra

Digvijaya Singh should take lessons from his younger brother Lakshman Singh: Narottam Mishra

MP: Prisoner's wife appeals Central Jail police to release husband on parole as she desires to have...

MP: Prisoner's wife appeals Central Jail police to release husband on parole as she desires to have...

Viral Video: In MP, female teacher grooves to Bollywood beats with male colleague amid whistles by...

Viral Video: In MP, female teacher grooves to Bollywood beats with male colleague amid whistles by...

MP: Couple found dead hours after attending Bhagwat Katha in Damoh; suicide suspected

MP: Couple found dead hours after attending Bhagwat Katha in Damoh; suicide suspected