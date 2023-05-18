MP Board Class 10th, 12th result likely on May 19

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The results for Class 10th and 12th MP Board exams is likely to be announced on May 19.

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the exam result most probably around 12:30 pm, just like he did for Class 5th and Class 8th on May 15.

Students can view their results at rskmp.in.

Here is how you can check the MP Class 10th and Class 12th Board Result 2023:

Go to the official websites-- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in for further information. Click the desired results link on the home page. Fill the required details. This will display the result of your MP Board exams. Students can download and save for later use.