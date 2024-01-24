MP: BJP MLA Pritam Singh Lodhi Appears In MPMLA Court For Criminal Charges

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator Pritam Singh Lodhi appeared in the MPMLA Court on Wednesday to respond to charges in a criminal case in Morena.

The case, filed by the former tehsildar of Khaniyadhana in Shivpuri, accuses Lodhi of obstructing government work and making threats. The incident dates back to June 6, 2018, following Lodhi's election as a legislator.

In this case, BJP legislator Pritam Lodhi claims that after the departure of the BJP government in 2018, when the new Congress government came to power in the state, false cases were filed against him.

The case was subsequently transferred to the MPMLA Court. Lodhi contends that these charges stem from the change in government from BJP to Congress in 2018. He expressed confidence in the judicial process, stating that truth will ultimately prevail. The court has scheduled the hearing for January 29.

Lodhi Hands 'Notorious' Son to Police Custody

BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi had handed over his 'notorious' son Dinesh Lodhi to police custody on January 5 (Friday). Speaking to the media, the MLA had expressed frustration with his son's criminal activities, adding that recently, his son had attempted to kill people by dangerously driving his black Scorpio in a residential area in Gwalior.

He stated that strict action should be taken against his son to control his criminal behavior.

“A criminal has no caste or creed. Not even relationships. He committed a crime; therefore, I handed over my son to the police myself. Also, I am not a supporter of crime. Whoever commits the crime, Pritam Lodhi will be against him, even if it's my own son," MLA Lodhi had said.