 MP BJP Gears Up For PM Modi's Rally In Satna Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP BJP Gears Up For PM Modi's Rally In Satna Today

MP BJP Gears Up For PM Modi's Rally In Satna Today

Ahead of the visit, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said it is their good fortune that the PM is visiting Madhya Pradesh time and again.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): PM Modi is scheduled to visit Chitrakoot in Satna district today and he will also participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust in the district.

Ahead of the visit, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said it is their good fortune that the PM is visiting Madhya Pradesh time and again.

Scinda on Friday told reporters, "It is our good fortune that PM Modi is coming to Madhya Pradesh again and again. I have full faith that whatever the PM has said, 'Madhya Pradesh is in the heart of Modi and Modi is in the heart of Madhya Pradesh', so I have full faith that the people of the state will give full blessings to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

Read Also
PM Modi To Visit MP Today; Will Attend Programmes Of Shri Sagduru Seva Sangh Trust, Other Events
article-image

According to the release, PM Modi will reach Chitrakoot in Satna district at around 1:45 PM and participate in multiple programmes at Shri Sadguru Seva Sangh Trust. He will perform pooja and darshan at Raghubir Mandir; visit Shri Ram Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya; pay floral tributes at the Samadhi of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal and inaugurate the new wing of the Jankikund Chikitsalaya.

PM to attend Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust programme

Prime Minister will also attend a public programme marking the centenary birth year celebrations of late Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal. Shri Sadhguru Seva Sangh Trust was founded in 1968 by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj. Shri Arvind Bhai Mafatlal, was inspired by Param Pujya Ranchhoddasji Maharaj and played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Trust.

During his visit to Chitrakoot, the Prime Minister will also visit Tulsi Peeth. At around 3:15 PM, he will perform pooja and darshan at Kanch Mandir. He will seek the blessings of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya of the Tulsi Peeth and will attend a public function, where he will release three books - 'Ashtadhyayi Bhashya', 'Ramanandacharya Charitam' and 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna ki Rashtraleela'.

PM's frequent visits to poll-bound MP

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at the 125th founder's day of 'The Scindia School' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Prime Minister Modi also held a mega roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and laid the foundation stone of Rani Durgavati statue and Udhyan Pariyojana on October 5.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Read Also
MP: Home Minister Amit Shah In Jabalpur Tomorrow, Discussion On Strategies For 38 Mahakaushal Seats...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Peergate Abduction Case Accused Archana Reveals 11-Month-Old Deepawali Main Target

MP: Peergate Abduction Case Accused Archana Reveals 11-Month-Old Deepawali Main Target

Bhopal North: AAP Candidate Saud Files Nomination

Bhopal North: AAP Candidate Saud Files Nomination

Govindpura Assembly Constituency Burning issues: Non-Transfer Of Highest Tax-Paying Colonies To BMC,...

Govindpura Assembly Constituency Burning issues: Non-Transfer Of Highest Tax-Paying Colonies To BMC,...

Bhopal: Digvijay Singh Infighting Continues To Singe Congress, Come Candidates May Be Bhanged

Bhopal: Digvijay Singh Infighting Continues To Singe Congress, Come Candidates May Be Bhanged

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Carry Forward Family’s Political Legacy

Madhya Pradesh: Candidates Carry Forward Family’s Political Legacy