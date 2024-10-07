 MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Backs Deputy CM Jagdish Deora After Congress Posts His Pics With Accused Of Bhopal MD Factory Scandal (WATCH)
MP BJP Chief VD Sharma Backs Deputy CM Jagdish Deora After Congress Posts His Pics With Accused Of Bhopal MD Factory Scandal (WATCH)

Sharma stated that as BJP is the biggest political party and it is common for individuals to get clicked with leaders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After opposition Congress posted pictures of Deputy CM Jagdish Deora with Harish Anjana—accused of the Bhopal MD factory scandal—Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma extended support to his party man.

Sharma stated that as the BJP is the biggest political party, it is common for people to get clicked with the leaders. However, he emphasised that BJP leaders need to be cautious to know with whom they are getting clicked and also consider the background of the person.

He also refuted reports claiming Anjana is a member of the BJP Yuva Morcha. "The person who is seen with Deora in the pictures has no connection with the BJP."

WATCH the video here:

Sharma Hails MP Police for coordination with Gujarat ATS

In response to State Congress President Jitu Patwari's allegations that a factory was being operated illegally and how the BJP government was sitting clueless, VD Sharma justified whether it was possible for NCB and ATS to conduct raids without the knowledge of the state government. He further hailed the police and Gujarat ATS for the raids in the Bhopal factory.

Notably, three persons were arrested after drugs worth Rs 1800 crore were seized from a locked fertiliser factory in the state capital Bhopal. Further probe is underway.

