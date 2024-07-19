MP: Bank Vehicles Will Not Be Allowed To Carry Over Rs 5 Cr; Cloud Policy Comes Into Force To Protect Data

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The vehicles which take cash to ATMs and banks will not be allowed to carry more than Rs 5 crore.

The state government took this decision at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Cash is carried to the banks under the protection of the financial institutions' security agencies.

The cabinet made the provision taking into consideration the Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) to stop the incidents of loot.

The government will also check the background of those who are working for private security agencies. The Government of India made an Act for which the state government implemented the rules.

The cabinet also approved the Cloud Policy 2024 to protect data of the government departments.

Under this policy, the cloud services will be provided to the government departments in a centralised form through MP State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC).

A cloud monitoring unit (CMU) will be set up in MPSEDC and Science and Technology Department to run the cloud adoption framework.

Proposal for conservation of Sirpur Wetland, Ramsar Site approved

The council of ministers has approved the proposal for conservation and management of Sirpur Wetland and Ramsar Site located in Indore. A sum of over Rs 61.80 crore was approved for the project.

The cabinet also decided to send the proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The state government will bear the 40% of the amount under the National Aquatic Resources Conversation Programme (NCPA).

Ministers to take part in Guru Poornima functions

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said to the ministers that Guru Poornima will be celebrated in educational institutions for two days. He advised the minister to take part in the functions to be organised by the institutions in their respective areas.