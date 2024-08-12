MP August 12 Weather Update: Light Rain In Bhopal, Shivpuri Flooded; No Heavy Rain Expected Until Aug 16

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation are still far away, so no heavy rain is expected until August 16. Due to local weather activity, light rain and thunderstorms were reported in Bhopal and several other districts on Monday.

In Shivpuri, heavy rain has caused flooding in low-lying areas, with water flowing over the streets.

A Senior Scientist at the Bhopal Weather Department, explained that the monsoon trough is currently passing from Ganganagar to Delhi and Sidhi. Cyclonic circulation is active in the North-East, and another monsoon trough is also present. Once these systems become more active in Madhya Pradesh, heavy rain is expected. For now, light rain and thunderstorms are occurring.

On Sunday, the state experienced varying levels of rain, from light to heavy. Narmadapuram and Mandla saw the most rain, with 1.25 inches recorded. Khargone and Betul had about half an inch, while Seoni and Sidhi received around 0.5 inches.

Other areas like Bhopal, Vidisha, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Pachmarhi, Ujjain, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, and Umaria also had light rain.

Mandla, Bhind, and Sheopur experienced heavy rain. In Sheopur's Bichpuri village, water entered homes, and the SDM V.S. Srivastava has moved residents to schools and hostels. In Bhind’s Lahar, intense rain for 30 minutes caused drains to overflow, flooding the markets with up to 1.5 feet of water.

The monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on June 21, and there has been good rainfall since then. So far, the state has received about 26.5 inches of rain, which is 71% of the season’s total rainfall.

Currently, the rainfall is 3.5 inches above the normal level. After August 16, another period of heavy rain is expected, which might fulfill the season’s rainfall quota for August.

Many dams, including Kolar, Ban Sagar, Kundaliya, Bargi, Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Kaliyasot, Bhadrabhada, and Kerwa, have already opened their gates.