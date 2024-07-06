 MP: Assembly Rocked By Incomplete Works Of Jal Jeevan Mission
Former minister and senior BJP MLA Prabhuram Chaudhary corners his own govt over the issue

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works under Jal Jeevan Mission are in mess in Madhya Pradesh and this issue rocked the assembly during question hour on Friday. Former minister and senior BJP MLA Prabhuram Chaudhary cornered his own government over the issue by stating that in his Sanchi constituency, there are several villages which are having incomplete works under the mission.

Some other BJP MLAs and even Opposition members complained that contractors have fled away after taking the money, leaving works of scheme incomplete. Hearing the woes of house members, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar directed government to do state level monitoring of the scheme.

Earlier, Prabhuram Chaudhary said that there are 225 Single Scheme in his Sanchi Constituency and only 96 are complete and rest of them are mired in different kind of problems. Either contractors are not working or water tank has been not constructed. The SC-ST areas have been left out. People complain that scheme is operational but water is not reaching till their villages. At some places, there is no water source but scheme exists. Samuhik Jal Yojana in 49 villages is also in mess. He demanded that a senior officer from Bhopal shall be sent for probe.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Chief Engineer will be sent to probe the matter. At the same time, he said already in response to other questions asked in connection with Jal Jeevan Mission, he directed all Collectors that monthly meeting of district and Jal Swachtha Samiti shall be held to solve the problem at local level.

Opposition stages walk out over Jal Jeevan Mission issue

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demanded probe into all works of Jal Jeevan Mission works by saying that almost everywhere there are problems related to the scheme. When his demand went unheard, he announced walk out of Opposition from the assembly.   

