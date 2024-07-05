 Madhya Pradesh: Session Supposed To Continue For 19 Days, Ends In 5 Days
The government turns down opposition’s demand and holds discussion on the budget of all departments together

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar opposed Vijayvargiya’s proposal and demanded a discussion on the grants of all the departments separately. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The budget session of the House ended in just five days. After discussions on demand for grants of various departments, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the House sine die. Nevertheless, the session was to continue till July 19.

The government took only a few hours to discuss the grants of all the departments and passed the budget worth Rs 3.65 lakh crore.

After the bills were passed on Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya put up a proposal to discuss the budget of all the departments together.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar opposed Vijayvargiya’s proposal and demanded a discussion on the grants of all the departments separately.

The opposition members then reached the well of the House saying that the government hatched a conspiracy to end the session in the mid-way.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar did not pay any heed to the opposition’s demand. Tomar applied guillotine deciding to hold a discussion on demand for grants of all the departments together.

LoP demanded a division of vote over holding the discussion of all the departments together. The Congress legislators alleged that the government was running away from the discussion. 

This was the reason why it wanted to end the session without holding a discussion on the demand for grants of the departments separately, the Congress said. The Speaker, too, turned down this demand and started holding discussion on the budget, but the opposition took part in it.

After discussing the demand for grants of all the departments together, the House passed the budget by a voice vote. House is the place where discussions are held, but the government is running away from it, Singhar said.

