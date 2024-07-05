Brazen Friends Of Murder Accused Celebrate His Bail With Speeding Cars & Non-Stop Sirens Late Night In MP; Video Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen brazen friends of a murder accused took out a rally of speeding cars with honking sirens to celebrate his bail in Gwalior on Wednesday late night.

The miscreants drove recklessly through the city streets with sirens ringing non-stop. They even stopped at the main road to set off fireworks, creating disturbance with loud music. The accused posted these video as reels and stories on Instagram to show off their strength and trigger fear among the citizens. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to take action against the people involved.

#WATCH | Friends Of Murder Accused Take Out Late Night Rally Of Speeding Vehicles To Celebrate His Bail In Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/pZFCMd2BT8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 5, 2024

In the recorded video, around 8-10 speeding cars can be seen driving one behind another with sirens blaring as they roamed the streets. People were seen sneaking out of the rooftops of these cars, shouting in celebration. They also cut cakes and used flower garlands to honor the accused.

Following the orders of CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar, a joint team from Murar Police Station and Badagaon Outpost compiled a list of the criminals in the procession. The police also seized the sirens from the vehicles.

According to information by Prithvi Singh Tomar, a resident of Thatipur, on the night of July 3, around 8 PM, he saw Kapil Yadav from Badagaon passing by with 8-10 cars near 7 Number Square.

Despite his attempts to stop them, the convoy sped away carelessly, disrupting traffic. Some cars did not even had number plates. Prithvi Singh's investigation revealed it was Kapil Yadav’s convoy, trying to show power after his release from jail.

The police are now checking the criminal records of the youths involved in the convoy. Those who posted photos and videos of the procession on social media will also face action.

The public is urged not to like or share such content. The police are reviewing the conditions under which Kapil Yadav was granted bail, and steps are being taken to cancel his bail.