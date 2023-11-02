 MP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

MP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

The complainant's lawyer said that the accused had borrowed Rs. 3 lakh from his client for by-elections and then gave him a cheque in return for it.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of state elections, an arrest warrant has been issued against the sitting MLA and Congress candidate from Sumanwali assembly constituency, Ajab Singh Kushwaha on Thursday, in a case of cheque bounce of Rs 3 lakh. 

The complainant's lawyer said that the accused had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from his client for by-elections and then gave him a cheque in return for it. When this cheque was deposited in the bank within the stipulated period, it bounced. After this, several notices were sent to the MLA from court but he did not appear.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Congress' Gyanchandani Touches Feet Of Independent Huzur Candidate Jitendra Daga,...
article-image

Talking about the case, the complainant's lawyer Dhirendra Singh Jadaun said, “The Sumawali MLA borrowed Rs 3 lakh from my client Mohanlal Kushwaha for the by-election. In return, the MLA had given a cheque of Rs 3 lakh as security. When the cheque was deposited in the bank within the given time period, it was discovered that there was no money in his account and the cheque bounced.”

MLA refused to appear in court

The victim then immediately contacted MLA Kushwaha. For a few days, Kushwaha tried to ignore the matter. Later, he bluntly refused to give Mohanlal’s money back. 

After this, the complainant talked to his lawyer. The lawyer sent legal notices several times and called the MLA to explain himself in the court, but he did not appear. The court has now issued an arrest warrant against him. 

Meanwhile, the complainant said that he will also complain about the matter to the Election Commission.

Morena ASP Arvind Singh Thakur said that no complaint has been received in the matter yet. If MLA Kushwaha decides to register a case, immediate action will be taken.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: 'Confident That Rebels Will Support Congress,' Says Former CM Kamal Nath
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Elections 2023: 5 BJP, 6 Congress Rebels Refuse To Withdraw Nominations On Last Day

MP Elections 2023: 5 BJP, 6 Congress Rebels Refuse To Withdraw Nominations On Last Day

MP: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Seoni

MP: Earthquake Tremors Felt In Seoni

MP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

MP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

MP Elections 2023: 'Scindia Family Not In Race For Chair,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia...

MP Elections 2023: 'Scindia Family Not In Race For Chair,' Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia...

MP Weather Update: Days Become Slightly Cool, Temperature To Dip After Diwali

MP Weather Update: Days Become Slightly Cool, Temperature To Dip After Diwali