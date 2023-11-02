MP: Arrest Warrant Against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha In ₹3 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of state elections, an arrest warrant has been issued against the sitting MLA and Congress candidate from Sumanwali assembly constituency, Ajab Singh Kushwaha on Thursday, in a case of cheque bounce of Rs 3 lakh.

The complainant's lawyer said that the accused had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from his client for by-elections and then gave him a cheque in return for it. When this cheque was deposited in the bank within the stipulated period, it bounced. After this, several notices were sent to the MLA from court but he did not appear.

Talking about the case, the complainant's lawyer Dhirendra Singh Jadaun said, “The Sumawali MLA borrowed Rs 3 lakh from my client Mohanlal Kushwaha for the by-election. In return, the MLA had given a cheque of Rs 3 lakh as security. When the cheque was deposited in the bank within the given time period, it was discovered that there was no money in his account and the cheque bounced.”

MLA refused to appear in court

The victim then immediately contacted MLA Kushwaha. For a few days, Kushwaha tried to ignore the matter. Later, he bluntly refused to give Mohanlal’s money back.

After this, the complainant talked to his lawyer. The lawyer sent legal notices several times and called the MLA to explain himself in the court, but he did not appear. The court has now issued an arrest warrant against him.

Meanwhile, the complainant said that he will also complain about the matter to the Election Commission.

Morena ASP Arvind Singh Thakur said that no complaint has been received in the matter yet. If MLA Kushwaha decides to register a case, immediate action will be taken.

