Bhopal News: Birthday Bash Turns Fatal For 3 Friends In Vidisha | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three friends, including the birthday boy, were killed and three others seriously injured when their SUV rammed a stationary dumper on Kurwai–Vidisha road in early hours of Monday, police said.

The six friends were returning to Kurwai after celebrating a birthday at dhaba on State Highway 14. Kurwai police station in-charge Shailendra Nayak said the accident occurred around 1.30 am.

Police said the SUV was travelling at high speed and the impact was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely mangled, trapping occupants inside.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched a difficult rescue operation. Cutters and earthmoving machinery were used to pull victims out of twisted metal. Despite efforts, three youths died on the spot.

Police identified deceased as Ankit Sahu (21), a private firm worker; Tanay Sharma (19) and Jagdish Sahu (31), a shop owner who was driving the vehicle. The group was returning after celebrating Tanay Sharma’s birthday. Tanay worked at Jagdish Sahu’s shop.

Three others — Monty Ahirwar, Jagdish Gond and Tanmay Srivastava — sustained serious injuries. They were first taken to Kurwai community health centre and later shifted to the Vidisha district hospital.

Police said Monty Ahirwar is in a critical condition and was referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment.