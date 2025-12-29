 Bhopal News: Birthday Bash Turns Fatal For 3 Friends In Vidisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Birthday Bash Turns Fatal For 3 Friends In Vidisha

Bhopal News: Birthday Bash Turns Fatal For 3 Friends In Vidisha

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched a difficult rescue operation. Cutters and earthmoving machinery were used to pull victims out of twisted metal. Despite efforts, three youths died on the spot. Police identified the deceased as Ankit Sahu (21), a private firm worker; Tanay Sharma (19) and Jagdish Sahu (31), a shop owner who was driving the vehicle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Birthday Bash Turns Fatal For 3 Friends In Vidisha | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three friends, including the birthday boy, were killed and three others seriously injured when their SUV rammed a stationary dumper on Kurwai–Vidisha road in early hours of Monday, police said.

Read Also
MP News: 16-Year-Old Girl, Boyfriend Consume Poison After Family Opposes Marriage In Guna; Dies
article-image

The six friends were returning to Kurwai after celebrating a birthday at dhaba on State Highway 14. Kurwai police station in-charge Shailendra Nayak said the accident occurred around 1.30 am.

Police said the SUV was travelling at high speed and the impact was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely mangled, trapping occupants inside.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and launched a difficult rescue operation. Cutters and earthmoving machinery were used to pull victims out of twisted metal. Despite efforts, three youths died on the spot.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Mandatory Training For 4,205 Poll Staff To Ensure Free And Fair Voting
PMC Elections 2025: Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Mandatory Training For 4,205 Poll Staff To Ensure Free And Fair Voting
BMC Elections 2026: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 As Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Its Seat-Sharing Formula
BMC Elections 2026: BJP To Contest 137 Seats, Shiv Sena 90 As Mahayuti Alliance Finalises Its Seat-Sharing Formula
Navi Mumbai Crime: Class X Student Kidnapped After Instagram Trap, Rescued Within 24 Hours; 4 Arrested For ₹20 Lakh Ransom Bid
Navi Mumbai Crime: Class X Student Kidnapped After Instagram Trap, Rescued Within 24 Hours; 4 Arrested For ₹20 Lakh Ransom Bid
BJP Backs Old Guards, Introduces Fresh Faces As MLA’s Son Leads Power Show In Bhiwandi Civic Polls
BJP Backs Old Guards, Introduces Fresh Faces As MLA’s Son Leads Power Show In Bhiwandi Civic Polls

Police identified deceased as Ankit Sahu (21), a private firm worker; Tanay Sharma (19) and Jagdish Sahu (31), a shop owner who was driving the vehicle. The group was returning after celebrating Tanay Sharma’s birthday. Tanay worked at Jagdish Sahu’s shop.

Three others — Monty Ahirwar, Jagdish Gond and Tanmay Srivastava — sustained serious injuries. They were first taken to Kurwai community health centre and later shifted to the Vidisha district hospital.

Police said Monty Ahirwar is in a critical condition and was referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Birthday Bash Turns Fatal For 3 Friends In Vidisha

Bhopal News: Birthday Bash Turns Fatal For 3 Friends In Vidisha

Bhopal News: New Year Gift for Newlyweds; BMC To Reduce Marriage Certificates Cost

Bhopal News: New Year Gift for Newlyweds; BMC To Reduce Marriage Certificates Cost

Bhopal News: Poachers On Radar In Sagar, Tiger’s Electric Trap Death

Bhopal News: Poachers On Radar In Sagar, Tiger’s Electric Trap Death

Bhopal Power Cut December 30: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Aapoorti Mahabali Nagar, Durga Nagar,...

Bhopal Power Cut December 30: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Aapoorti Mahabali Nagar, Durga Nagar,...

Bhopal News: Transgender Board To Be Constituted In A Week, Says Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah

Bhopal News: Transgender Board To Be Constituted In A Week, Says Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah