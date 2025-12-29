Bhopal News: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath Alleges Anomalies In Skill India Scheme Implementation In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday alleged that a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has uncovered a massive scam worth over Rs 9,200 crore in the implementation of the Skill India / Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) across the country.

Citing CAG performance audit report recently tabled in Parliament, Nath said it has brought to light serious irregularities and corruption in the execution of the scheme.

The senior Congress leader further alleged that in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government has claimed to have trained 4.7 lakh youths under the scheme during its tenure, and this claim is now under scrutiny amid allegations of embezzlement of around Rs 23 crore. “This shows how deep-rooted corruption is in the system, from the Central government down to the state level,” alleged Nath.

He claimed, “In contrast, during the Congress government, numerous institutions for skill development like CII, ATDC, Ashok Leyland, Driving Institute, ILFS, Ambuja Foundation, and FDDI were established, and hundreds of courses were launched with complete transparency.”