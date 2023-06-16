 MP: After CGST Inspectors, Medical Health Officer Caught Accepting Rs 10k Bribe
MP: After CGST Inspectors, Medical Health Officer Caught Accepting Rs 10k Bribe

According to the complainant, the official asked for an amount of Rs 10,000 from him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Agar- Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after five Central GST Officer were arrested in a bribery case, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Ramesh Chandra Kureel was allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribe from another doctor on Friday.

According to the information, the official asked for an amount of Rs 10,000 from Dr Bhagwan Rajoriya at his residence. The tweet was posted by Kashif Kakvi – an independent journalist .

