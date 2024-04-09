MP: AAP Worker Booked For Posting ‘Objectionable’ Comments Against PM Modi On WhatsApp Group

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The worker is alleged to have made objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi within a WhatsApp group, as reported by an official on Tuesday.

The incident has sparked controversy, with authorities taking swift action to address the matter. Investigations are underway to ascertain the details surrounding the alleged comments and the individual responsible for them.

According to a complaint filed by some unnamed source, AAP worker Manohar Pachouria made the "indecent comments" in a WhatsApp group on April 7, said Arvind Kumre who is the Sub-Inspector of Sarni PS.

The complainants, who also submitted screenshots of the objectionable comments, alleged that Pachouria tried to vitiate the atmosphere by making such remarks, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him on Monday under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2) (statements conducive to public mischief) and an investigation was underway, the official said.

AAP in-charge of Betul Lok Sabha seat, Ajay Soni, said he came to know about the case pertaining to a party worker and was getting its details.

The law will take its course if someone has made objectionable comments, said Ajay Soni.

(Revisions from FPJ Web Desk)