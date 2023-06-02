MP: 6-month extension to judicial panel probing Lateri gun fire case

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The term of judicial inquiry commission probing the Lateri gun fire incident in which a tribal was allegedly shot dead, has been extended to more six months. The state government issued the orders here on Friday.

Last year on August 10, a 32-year-old tribal man was killed and three were injured when a team of forest department employees allegedly opened fire on them, suspecting them to be thieves carrying wood from the jungle near a village in.

The incident took place near village Khatyapura under Lateri police station in Vidisha district. The deceased was identified as Chain Singh, a resident of Raipura village under Lateria police station. The injured Mahendra Bhil (22), Bhagwan Singh (30) and Rodji Singh (30), residents of the same village have been admitted to the district hospital.

After the incident the state government issued the order to probe the incident and have also formed one member commission to investigate the case.

Retired justice VPS Chouhan has been appointed as a chairman of the commission to investigate the gun fire incident and the state government has issued the gazette notification.

Eight officials including additional chief secretary home, principal secretary law and legislative department, registrar high court and other officials were also made the part of the probe.

The state government has given four points on which the commission will investigate the matter:

1. Under what circumstances the said incident took place?

2. Whether the force used by the forest personnel was appropriate in view of the circumstances of the incident or not, who is to blame for this?

3. Necessary suggestions to avoid such incidents in future.

4. Such matters as may by necessary or incidental to the case under inquiry.