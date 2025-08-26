Probe Against Cop After Wife Approaches Bhopal PHQ Seeking Maintenance | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters (PHQ) ordered a departmental enquiry against a constable after his wife approached the complaints section, seeking maintenance from her husband for herself and her children, said officials here on Tuesday.

As many as 25 complaints reached the PHQ on the day

As per reports, the constable not only got married for the second time despite having a wife and children, but also had many serious criminal cases registered against him, like attempted murder and robbery, as well as those under Arms Act and other laws.

ADG Complaints, Raja Babu Singh informed that the constable Badam Singh Chaudhary was posted in the 5th battalion of Morena. His wife Santoshi Devi complained in the public hearing that she was married to him and they had three children. In 2019, Badam Singh beat Santoshi and the children and threw them out of the house. He also stopped supporting them.

Later, she came to know that Badam Singh had a second wife. When she asked Badam to support the family, he pushed her out.

When the ADG tried to find out the details about Badam Singh, he came to know that the latter had a criminal background and around five cases were registered against him.

Following this, he ordered a departmental enquiry against the constable.