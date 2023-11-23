MP: ₹5 Crore Bills Related To Sonu Nigam, Shaan's R-Day Concerts Go Missing From Jabalpur Collectorate, 3 Officials Suspended

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The note sheet containing bills worth Rs 5 crore related to live concerts of famous Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam and Shaan in Jabalpur, went missing from the Collectorate. The sudden disappearance of the note sheet has created panic in the administrative department and three persons concerned including the Collectorate Superintendent have been suspended.

Notably, Sonu Nigam and Shaan had performed live on the occasion of Republic Day on January 25 and 26 at Jabalpur's Ayurvedic College Ground and Garrison Ground.

Several well-known people from across the state and country including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife, also participated. The two-day event was organised by Bhopal's M/s Excellence Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and the company's bills worth Rs 5 crore were attached in the collectorate file as a record. However, these bills are nowhere to be found now. The sudden disappearance of the note-sheet has caused a stir in the Collectorate. Many officers have come under investigation.

Officer Used Whitener to erase attendance of the day of the incident

The disappearance of about 23-24 pages of note sheets from the file worth Rs. 5.25 crore was revealed when whitener was found in the attendance register of the officers. In the investigation conducted by the officials at their own level, it has been found that the office superintendent had declared him to be on holiday on a particular date, whereas on checking the register, his signature was present in it, after which whitener was applied on this signature. When the officers investigated at their own level, it was revealed that there was some involvement of the officers and employees of the department in the entire matter. Later, the information about this entire incident was given to the Collector, after which the Collector ordered an FIR.

Payment in trouble due to missing note sheet

For this two-day program held in the presence of CM Chouhan, a demand of Rs 5,25,08,687 was made from the General Administration Department of the state. An amount has already been allocated Rs 4,60,47,000 to the district administration of Jabalpur.

Recently, an additional demand of Rs 65,36,687 has been made from the government.

Payment was to be made to the Event Management Company by the Jabalpur Archaeological Tourism and Culture Council of the District Administration only after the arrival of the entire amount. But due to the disappearance of 23-24 pages of note sheets, the payment for the program seems to be in trouble.

This entire event was organised under the supervision of Hemant Singh, CEO of Jabalpur Archaeological Tourism and Culture Council and it was he who informed the collector about the missing note sheet, after which a letter has been written to the concerned police station for FIR. Initially, the employees named Superintendent Brajesh Thakur, Shubham Yadav and Shaumil Patel were suspended.