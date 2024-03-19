MP: 4 Lakh New Voters Added To List; Over 5.6 Crore People To Vote For 29 Lok Sabha Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 4 lakh more names have been added in the voter list in Madhya Pradesh for upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, said Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan. With this ,the total voters in the central state stands at 5.65 crore. Of them, there are 2.90 crore male and 2.74 crore are female. The number of third gender stands at 1228.

Over 1.6 lakh voters are in the age group of 18 to 19 years, 6.9 lakh voters are above 80 years. Nearly 2.9 lakh voters of 85+ years can avail 'vote from home' facility. Similarly, Divyangs, constituting about 5.7 lakh voters, can also vote from home.

The gender ratio in state stands at 1000:947. With only 1934 voting centres, Chhindwara has the least number of voting centers. The maximum voting centers i.e 2614 are in Mandla.

The lowest voter count i.e 16.3lakh are in Chhindwara. The highest numbers of voters i.e 25.13 lakh are in Indore.

Of all the districts in Madhya Pradesh, Balaghat has the highest gender ratio of 1000:1014.