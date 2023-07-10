MP: 4 Dacoits Of Inter-State Gang Held In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panihar Police have arrested four members of the inter-state gang while exposing the incident of dacoity near the Raipur Dam. A reward of 30 thousand was also announced by ADGP Gwalior zone against these accused.

Panihar police station, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel while disclosing this complete action taken said that the police had received information that the main accused, being localite, used to do a recce of the tractor at a secluded place and then along with other associates of Morena and Shivpuri, the crime was carried out.

The Tractor Was Sold In Kannauj UP

The tractor looted by them was sold in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. On which the police arrested four accused of the inter-state gang who carried out the incident.

Among the arrested accused, one of the accused is resident of Jakhaudi Ghatigaon of Gwalior district, second from Vijaypura Bamour limits Morena district, whereas the third and fourth accused is from Pachokhra Saraichola village of district Morena and Subhashpura of shivpuri district, respectively.

A tractor of Massey Company and a Renault Triber car were used in the incident, a motorcycle, Rs 10,250/- in cash have been recovered by the police team.

Incident Usually Carried Out In Wooded Area

In the interrogation of four members of the interstate gang, other incidents have also been revealed by the police, in which they have admitted to committing a tractor robbery incident. The vicious miscreants caught by the police are also being questioned in relation to their other accomplices. The incidents were usually carried out in the wooded area by the accused to escape from the police.

