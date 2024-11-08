MP: 4 BJP Yuva Morcha Workers Booked For Creating Nuisance At Katni Police Station; Video Viral

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Four individuals associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha wing have been booked for causing a disturbance at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Kotwali police station premises late Wednesday night. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday, prompting the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against four individuals, police added.

Kotwali police station in-charge Ashish Kumar Sharma stated, "We took cognisance of a video circulating on social media yesterday and informed senior officials. Based on the facts and evidence, we have registered an FIR against four individuals at Kotwali police station. In the preliminary investigation, those identified using abusive language have been booked." Providing further details, the officer said that the BJP Yuva Morcha members arrived at the police station on Wednesday night and caused a disturbance.

"During Wednesday night's patrol at Garg intersection, the police were closing down shops and instructing people to go home. One individual misbehaved with the officers. When they didn't comply, the police brought them to the station. Subsequently, several others arrived at the police station and began creating a nuisance. These individuals were BJP Yuva Morcha members," he added.

An investigation is underway, and evidence is being gathered. Additional names may be added to the list of accused if required, he noted. Meanwhile, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticised Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stating that since the CM took charge as the state's Home Minister, Madhya Pradesh has become a prominent example of police victimisation.

"Since CM Mohan Yadav became the Home Minister, Madhya Pradesh exemplifies how police are assaulted. BJP workers act freely, even against the police. The Congress party will soon launch a series to highlight incidents where policemen have been attacked during Mohan Yadav's tenure. Every day, in every district, police are targeted. No other state sees this level of such incidents. Congress will launch a series on this soon," Patwari said.

