 EOW Launches Probe Into Panchseva Housing Society Over Alleged Financial Irregularities; Notices Issued to Members, Govt Officials
It has been alleged that the society members and other accused are involved in financial irregularities and misuse of funds.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing has registered a preliminary enquiry against the members of Panchseva Housing Society, Bhopal including government officials over alleged financial irregularities and served notices on them, said officials here on Thursday.

A complaint was filed against the working operations of the society and based on the complaint, the notice has been issued to chairman Ashok Goyal, members Manish Tiwari, Navjot Singh Dhillon, Yawar Ali Khan, Razia Khan, M.S. Khan. The notices have also served on the then tehsildar Huzur and revenue inspector.

