EOW Launches Probe Into Panchseva Housing Society Over Alleged Financial Irregularities; Notices Issued to Members, Govt Officials

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing has registered a preliminary enquiry against the members of Panchseva Housing Society, Bhopal including government officials over alleged financial irregularities and served notices on them, said officials here on Thursday.

A complaint was filed against the working operations of the society and based on the complaint, the notice has been issued to chairman Ashok Goyal, members Manish Tiwari, Navjot Singh Dhillon, Yawar Ali Khan, Razia Khan, M.S. Khan. The notices have also served on the then tehsildar Huzur and revenue inspector.

It has been alleged that the society members and other accused are involved in financial irregularities and misuse of funds. The officials said that information from the accused have been sought on 12 points. The EOW has asked the members to present the bylaws of the society, financial transactions done till date, land purchased/ sold, land allocated to members and land sold to others.

The agency also wants to know why the members refused to take the land which was sold to other outsiders (along with the consent letter), the purpose for which the loan was sold, the amount at which it was sold. All account details and amount used in development of the housing society has been sought by the agency.