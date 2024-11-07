 MP Updates: Ex-IAS Officer Becomes Independent Director Of Tata Steel; Police Raid Gambling Den, Arrest Two Dozen Accused
From 2020 to June 2023, he was the chairman of Coal India.

Staff Reporter FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
Ex-IAS Officer Becomes Independent Director Of Tata Steel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A former IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh Pramod Agarwal has been appointed independent director of Tata Steel Company.

The board of Tata Steel appointed Agarwal as independent director for five years. At present, he is the chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). From 2020 to June 2023, he was the chairman of Coal India. A 1991-batch IAS officer, Agarwal worked in various important departments of the MP government.

Police Raid Gambling Den, Arrest Two Dozen Accused

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling, a special police squad apprehended 25 individuals, on Wednesday night in the railway station area. The operation, led by City Kotwali in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore, targeted a gambling den situated on the second floor of an abandoned building.

During the raid, police seized lakhs of rupees in cash, mobile phones and vehicles. The swift action caused panic among the gamblers, prompting two suspects to attempt an escape by jumping to the roof, resulting in injuries. The gambling operation was reportedly managed by a local youth named Sonu.

Police are currently interrogating the arrested individuals and have registered a case under the Gambling Act. Investigations reveal involvement from individuals across various districts, with further actions pending based on their identities.

