MP: 3 Killed, 4 Injured After Trucks Collide Due To Fog In Anuppur |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and four others injured after a vehicle collided with a truck due to low visibility caused by fog in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

According to an officer, the incident happened early in the morning on Venkatnagar-Jaithari Road.

"Fog caused a mini truck and a truck to collide, resulting in three immediate deaths and four injuries. The district hospital is treating them," stated Prakash Chandra Kol, the in-charge of the Jaithari police station.

Munni Rathore, 55, a lady, was one of the three people who died, he added. The other two fatalities were Praveen Mishra, 44, and Mohammed Salim, 50.

According to him, an investigation has been started after a case was filed.

Fog in several parts of the state

The state received its first winter showers in the past few days which caused the temperature to drop significantly. On Wednesday morning intense fog was visible at Indore Bypass resulting in slowed down traffic.

Roads in several districts also turned deadly after the rains. In a viral video that came to the fore from Indore, the commuters' vehicles were seen skidding on the marshy ground at the main road of Bhanwarkua. Rainfall in the city has turned roads muddy and wet, making them vulnerable to accidents.