MP: 2.5-Year-Old Girl Falls Into 300-feet Deep Borewell In Sehore, Rescue Operation On

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Adding to the many cases of open-borewell-consequences, a 2.5-year-old girl fell into a 300 feet deep borewell lying open in neighbour’s field in Sehore on Tuesday afternoon.

As Nai Dunia reports, administrative staff and rescue team rushed to the spot as soon as they were informed. Rescue operation is still going on.

Bore well was dug three months ago….

According to sources, the 2.5 year-old girl child Rani, daughter of Rahul was playing on the field when she fell into her neighbour, Nannu Laal’s open bore well. The bore well was dug three months ago and was still lying open.

Spreading of this information emerged a stir among villagers. The NDRF rescue team and administrative department rushed to the spot immediately.