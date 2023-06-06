Madhya Pradesh: All You Need To Know About Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar's Rich & Handsome Son-In-Law

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 big politicians from across the country are going to participate in this VVIP wedding of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's daughter in Gwalior on Tuesday, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor, Defense Minister of the state.

Chief Ministers from across the country will participate.

Everyone is quite excited to know about who is the son-in-law of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. So, here is everything you need to know about him:

1. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's son-in-law's name is Neeraj Singh Bhati a resident of Dhankot princely state located in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Neeraj Singh Bhati |

2. They are the known Zameendars in the region owning over hundreds of acres of land.

3. Neeraj Singh Bhati is currently the director of state Eco Tourism.

4.Tomar's son-in-law Neeraj Singh Bhati is from Bharatiya Janata Party. While his father Anup Singh Bhati is a Congress leader.

5. Bhati is a youth leader and considered very close to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has also been a sarpanch from Dhankot.

6.Neeraj Singh Bhati completed his education in England. Following which he joined BJP and is active as a youth leader.