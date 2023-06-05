 MP: 100 VVIP Guests Including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Attend Wedding Of Union Min Tomar's Daughter In Gwalior Tomorrow
Police and collector meet to discuss the security arrangements and chalk out the strategy.

Updated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Around 100 VVIP guests from political circles are expected to attend wedding of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's daughter in Gwalior on Tuesday.

Police and district administration officials met at collector's office auditorium on Monday, to discuss the security arrangements and chalk out the strategy.

The VVIP guest list includes: Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers from the BJP-ruled states.

