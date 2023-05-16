 MP: 25 injured after a Bhopal bound bus overturns in Narmadapuram
MP: 25 injured after a Bhopal bound bus overturns in Narmadapuram

Police reached the spot and all injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 25 people were injured after a bus overturned at Karanpur village in Narmadapuram district on Tuesday morning. The bus was on its way from Pipariya to Bhopal.

Police reached the spot and all injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per a report by IBC 24 About seven injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Narmadapuram. Injured Manish Soni, who is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, informed that suddenly the bus' steering wheel got locked due to which driver lost the control.

The 25 injured includes the driver of the bus as well.

