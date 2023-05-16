 On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast
On Cam: Jabalpur house burnt to ashes after short circuit triggers cylinder blast

The fire, which burnt the house to ashes, was extinguished late at night with the help of six to seven fire brigades.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
On Cam: Fire breaks out at house in Jabalpur leading to cylinder blast; no casualties reported | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a house in Jabalpur after a short circuit triggered a cylinder blast late on Monday night. Fortunatey, no casualties were reported in the incident as the family members made a quick escape as soon as they noticed the short circuit. 

The incident was reported in Sarvodaya Nagar of Lordganj police station area. Around seven fire brigades swung in to extinguish the fire which burnt the house to ashes.

With increasing temperature, incidents of fire have also increased in the city. In another such incident on Monday noon, fire broke out at Dawa Bazar and the flames spread to over half a dozen shops and godowns. This incident was also reportedly caused due to a short circuit.  As many six fire brigades rushed in to douse the rising flames.

