 MP: Youth barges in former landlady’s house at night, shoots her dead in Jabalpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man barged in the house of her former landlady and shot her dead over a long standing dispute in Jabalpur at Monday night.

The incident was reported at Yellow Building area of Sharda Chowk, creating chaos in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Choubey, a 50-year-old woman. After getting the information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the dead body, and started the investigation.

Initial investigation has revealed that a young man named Ramakrishna Lodhi lived on rent at Saraswati’s house. There was some dispute between the two. Late evening on Monday, the former tenant came to the woman's house. Both of them talked for some time.

Soon, an argument ensued between the two and Ramakrishna Lodhi opened fire on the woman. In the firing, the woman was shot in the neck and chest, leading to her death on the spot. 

According to the police, the accused has been identified and he will be nabbed soon.

Police have sent the woman’s body for postmortem however the accused is still at large.

