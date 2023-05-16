Madhya Pradesh: Swami Maharaj becomes ISKCON’s spiritual master in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bhakti Prem Swami Maharaj became the initiating spiritual master of ISKCON. Oath taking ceremony for the initiation of spiritual master of ISKCON took place just before the deity of ISKCON founder Acharya Bhaktivedant Swami Shrila Prabhupad on Monday here.

According to PRO Raghav Pandi Das, Bhakti Prem Swami Maharaj is disciple of Bhakti Charu Swami Maharaj. He joined ISKCON in 1996 and become HoD, medical department in Mayapur, West Bengal. In 1998 he was given Brahmin initiation and in 2015 he was given renounce order of life by the spiritual master Bhakti Charu Swami Maharaj. He had been vice temple president of IKCON, Kolkata and temple president of ISKCON, Ujjain from 2004 to 2011.

Bhakti Prem Swami Maharaj was nominated for the initiation of spiritual master of ISKCON two months prior and on Monday he has become a bonafide spiritual master of ISKCON.

