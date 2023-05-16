Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants who assaulted petrol pump employee held in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants demanding money from a petrol pump employee assaulted him with iron rods here late Sunday. Police arrested all the three for extortion. According to Chimanganj Mandi police, three bike-borne miscreants reached at a petrol pump located in front of Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi on Agar Road and tried to force an employee Devendra (25), to fill petrol in their vehicle. When Devendra sought money against it, they rebuked him saying that they don’t pay money as they are the king of the area.

When Devendra declined to fill petrol without money, the miscreants first threw a traffic barrier on him and later assaulted him with iron rods. Devendra sustained injuries and was taken to the District Hospital for treatment. The entire incident got captured in the CCTV camera installed at the spot on the basis of which police arrested the accused.

The police said that the accused had also demanded money from the petrol pump employee for purchasing liquor and they had also threatened to kill him. A case under Section 327, 323, 294, 506-34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

