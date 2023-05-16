Madhya Pradesh: Forest department abandons search for big cat in Mhow

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department has now stopped search for the tiger caught in CCTV footage six days back in Mhow military area. The forest department has called back the rescue team, removed CCTV footage along with the cage. The Forest Department got information on the tiger moving into the forest beyond Melandi. The department and the Army also searched for the tiger on Friday and Saturday night with the army's thermal camera drone, but it did not bear fruit. After which the Forest Department withdrew the rescue team.

On May 11, farm labourers in Mhow's Malendi area saw the tiger moving towards the forest. Labourer Gyan Singh said that he had woken up at 6 in the morning. Suddenly, he heard dogs barking. When he looked in the direction where they were barking, he saw the tiger walking at a distance of about 100 metres. The tiger went further towards the forest. On the other hand, the forest department said that the tiger has left the military area. He was not seen in any camera or during search. Therefore, all the cameras have been removed. For two days, around 150 people from the Army and Forest Department searched for the big cat in the military area and its surroundings.