Madhya Pradesh: Convocation ceremony of JE(NE) -156 & 157 course held at MCTE in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The convocation ceremony of the Junior Engineering Networking (JE NE) 156 and 157 courses were held at Iyappa Hall of the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) here.

During the ceremony, 101 Non-Commissioned Officers of the course were awarded a diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalya (RGPV).

Maj Gen Sanjay Sajjanhar, deputy commandant and chief instructor, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow was the chief guest and presented the medals and trophies to the award winners.

These non-commissioned officers were admitted to the fraternity of engineers by Brig Rajesh Verma, Commander, Faculty of Communication Engineering, MCTE. In the valedictory address, the chief guest complimented all passing-out non-commissioned officers for their performance.

The chief guest emphasised force modernization which is one of the thrust areas of the chief of the army staff. He reminded the graduating non-commissioned officers about the importance of the man behind the machine.

In his address, he exhorted the graduating non-commissioned officers to keep up pace with the phenomenal rate of change of technology in the field of communications and information technology and always strive for professional growth.

MCTE boasts of an impressive campus and laboratories for emerging technologies like 5G, AI, EM Spectrum Operations and Quantum Technology and is the only institution which trains Military personnel in the specialized fields of Information and Communication Technology on the modern battlefield.