Madhya Pradesh: Member of Omkareshwar temple management committee assaulted by devotees, video goes viral

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident at the holy Omkareshwar Jyotirling temple, a woman and man from Maharashtra allegedly slapped and pushed security personnel and Omkareshwar Jyotirling trust members after later allegedly manhandling them.

A video of the entire incident went viral, in which it was clearly seen that a person said to a member of the temple management committee sneaking inside the Sanctum Santorum pushing a female devotee and her family members, and in reply, a female devotee and a person along with her were pushing him and throwing jabs at him.

Meanwhile, the employee reported the matter to the Mandhata police station, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

This is not the first time security personnel or management committee members have stormed into the limelight over a dispute with the devotees.

Even on April 23, an employee at the temple allegedly assaulted an elderly devotee on the temple premises. Though no police cases have been registered in the matter at that time, a video of the entire incident went viral.

The latest incident was reported on Sunday when a family from Maharashtra made a beeline from morning till afternoon to reach the Sanctum Santorum.

Pilgrims claimed that the security guard manhandled an old lady who had come with them for darshan.

On the other hand, Ashok Mahajan, CEO of the temple management of the same temple trust, says that it is unfortunate that the employee of the temple trust was assaulted by the pilgrims on the temple premises. We will take care that no such incidents occur in the future. Due to this incident, there is resentment among the temple's trust employees and priests.

Mandhata police station in-charge Baljit Singh Bisen told that a complaint has been registered in the matter and the entire matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty.