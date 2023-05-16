 Bhopal: OSD, Higher Education Sanjay Jain terminated
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the directives of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Higher Education Department, Sanjay Jain was terminated on Monday. Two months back, an audio had gone viral in which he was heard seeking monetary gains for providing appointment on the compassionate ground.

When his audio went viral, the CM instructed the officials to suspend him immediately and initiate a departmental inquiry. The departmental inquiry was completed in two months. It is after the inquiry, the CM issued directives to terminate his services.

