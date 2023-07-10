MP: 20-Year-Old Found Dead In Gwalior, Love Triangle Angle Suspected As Cops Launch Probe

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A burnt body of a youth was found in the bushes near Collectorate in Sirol police station area in Gwalior on Monday. The youth was missing from Dabra for the past two-three days. The reason behind the murder is expected to be a love-triangle. However, the police are still investigating the matter.

Relatives Lodged A Missing Complaint In Dabra Police Station

According to the information, a 20-year-old Chirag Shivhare, resident of Dabra town, was missing from home for two-three days. The relatives had lodged a missing complaint at the Dabra police station. Since then, the police have been searching for the youth.

On Monday afternoon, people informed the police that the body of a young man was lying in the bushes near the petrol pump in front of the collectorate. When the police reached the spot, they saw that the body was burnt.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the family members of the deceased also reached the spot and they have accused a young man and a woman from Dabra of killing and burning Chirag.

Action Will Be Taken On The Basis Of Facts

According to the police, Chirag may have been killed in a love triangle. Chirag was having an affair with a girl named Drishti. Later, she had a breakup with Chirag. After which the girl had an affair with a young man named Hansh.

Sirol police are currently investigating the matter. Action will be taken on the basis of the facts coming out in the investigation.

Read Also 5 Quick Tips By Pandit Pradeep Mishra You Must Try For Early Marriage This Sawan