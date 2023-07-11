 Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Girl Shot Dead By Bike Gang In Gwalior; Probe On
Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Girl Shot Dead By Bike Gang In Gwalior; Probe On

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Representative image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A gang on a bike shot dead a girl on Monday near Beti Bachao Chowk at Tilak Nagar.

The girl was returning home on her scooter with her friend after attending coaching classes. The incident occurred around 9:30 PM.

One of the three assailants riding a Splendor bike fired a shot at the girl and fled the scene.

As soon as the news of the gunshot reached the authorities, the Madhavganj police rushed to the spot. The injured student was immediately admitted to the trauma center at the JAH hospital for treatment.

During the course of her treatment, the doctors declared her dead.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that one of the attackers is suspected to be the girl's ex-boyfriend, identified as Sumit Rajawat.

It is believed that the victim and Sumit were previously acquainted.

In an effort to apprehend the culprits, the police have intensified checks and established roadblocks at various intersections throughout the city.

