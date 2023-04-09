 Indore: Gunshots fired in Tejaji Nagar over parking issue; two injured
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Indore: Gunshots fired in Tejaji Nagar over parking issue; two injured | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gunshots were fired in broad daylight in Indore over a parking issue on Sunday, injuring two people. The injured have been admitted to MY Hospital while police have started investigating the matter. 

According to reports, the dispute is said to have started over the parking of a bike in Tejaji Nagar police station area. Mahesh, alongwith his friend, was parking his bike when two people namely Anoop and Gendalal also came there. They objected to Mahesh parking his bike there and an argument ensued between the three.

Suddenly, one among Anoop and Gendalal, took out an airgun and fired it aiming at Mahesh. Two pellets came out of the gun which hit Mahesh and his companion.

At present, both the injured are undergoing treatment while police have started investigating the matter based on Mahesh’s complaint.

