Indore: DAVV sees best placements ever; average salary goes up by 13.5%

Highlights of placement report​

Only one international offer this year

105 recruiters including a few new ones participate in placements

Around 1200 students register for placements of which 1022 get jobs

Job offers outstrip the number of students participating in ​campus ​placement

Highest package stood at Rs 1.13 crore per annum

Average salary stood at Rs 6.32 lakh per annum

IMS sees highest average salary at Rs 7.29 lakh per annum

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While companies are laying off employees across the world, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has witnessed a 13.5 per cent hike in average salary in final campus placements for 2022-23 batch with the service sector dominating the scenario.

The average salary stood at Rs 6.32 lakh per annum, which is Rs 75,000 more to what was offered to students of DAVV last year.

Last year, the average salary of students from this lone Grade A+ accredited university had stood at Rs 5.57 lakh per annum.

Besides, the highest international offer to MTech student Saahil Ali stood at Rs 1.13 crore. As many as 1022 students out of around 1200 students, who had registered for campus placements, got job offers. ​

Centralised Placement Cell coordinator Govind Maheshwari said that DAVV witnessed its best ever placement season this year.

“The number of job offers, to be precise 1408, was more than the number of students who ​participated in ​the campus ​placements. However, the unique job offers stood at 1022,” he added.

Though the number of recruiters decreased from 156 in 2022 to 105 this year, the placements were better than last year in terms of average salary and highest package.

Registrar Ajay Verma stated that most of the students accepted job offers are from ​ service sector.

“The service sector remained the most preferred domain for students, irrespective of their streams,” he added.

CPC member Avnish Vyas stated that a total of 105 recruiters joined the final placements this year. Accenture, Amazon, Arcesium, Asian Paints, Cognizant, Deloitte, HDFC Bank, KPMG, Eicher, Impetus, were some of the recruiters.

Another CPC member Suresh Patidar said that the recruiters picked up 434 students from Institute of Engineering & Technology, 311 from Institute of Management Studies, 158 from International Institute of Professional Studies, 80 students from School of Computer Science, 16 from School of Data Science; Forecasting and 7 from School of Economics.

From the rests of the UTDs, merely 16 students were offered jobs in campus placements.

Lowest average salary is Rs 3.8 LPA

CPC members Dr Shraddha Masih and Dr Nishikant Waikar stated that the average salary of IET students stood highest at Rs 7.29 LPA, followed by Rs 6.16 LPA of IMS, Rs 5.87 LPA of IIPS, Rs 4.69 LPA of SoE, Rs 4.74 LPA of SCS, Rs 4.18 LPA of SDSF and Rs 3.8 LPA of rest of UTDs.

Four students take entrepreneurial route

Another CPC member Avnish Vyas said that four students took entrepreneurial route this year. They founded their own start-ups. Besides, two start-ups founded by some alumni also participated in the placement drive.

