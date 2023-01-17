Madhya Pradesh: 16-year-old boy kills self with father’s licensed gun in Gwalior

Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy committed suicide by shooting himself with the licensed gun of his father, the police said on Tuesday.

On hearing the sounds of gunshots when the neighbours rushed the spot, they found the boy lying in a pool of blood.

When the incident occurred, the boy was alone at home. It was not known the reasons for his extreme step.

Nevertheless, his family members said that the gun accidentally went off. Badshah Singh Gurjar, a resident of Gauri Enclave in the Girgaon Maharajpura area is a property dealer.

His son, Aditya, was a student of class 10. On Monday, he brought Aditya back from school, and, then, he went to his daughter’s school to take her.

The wife of Badshah Singh went to Narwar for some work. Aditya took out his father’s gun and shot himself dead.

On getting information from his neighbours, Badshah rushed to the spot. The police also reached the spot and began to inquire into the case.

