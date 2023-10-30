 MP: 2 Held For Smuggling Country-Made Pistols & Live Cartridges In Bhind
Efforts are being made to find out the main source from where they brought the illegal weapons and to the people they were to sell the weapons to.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons carrying illegal weapons were arrested in Bhind on Sunday night. As many as 10 country made pistols of 315 bore and 5 live cartridges were seized from their possession.

According to ASP Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Pathak, the Bhind police received a tip-off that illegal weapons are going to be smuggled in the district on Sunday night. Acting to which, the Bhind formed a team and reachead at Ater road of the city. 

article-image

During the investiagtion, the police team found two suspicious persons riding a bike at Beti Bachao intersection. On the basis of their suspicion, police interrogated the duo and learned that both the accused are residents of Bhind.

One is identified as Siddhant Singh, who has a criminal record in the Manesar Police of Haryana, while the other one is still unidentified and has about 7 crimes registered against him in the city police station and the rural police station.

Exposing the case, ASP Uthak informed that they are interrogating the accused. Efforts are being made to find out the main source from where they brought the illegal weapons and to the people they were to sell the weapons to.

article-image

