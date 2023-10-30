Madhya Pradesh: Students Forced To Cross Neck-Deep Waters To Reach School

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst claims by the government of having introduced development works in remote parts of the state, students in Karondiya village of Ramnagar tehsil of Satna are forced to cross neck-deep water to reach their school.

Absence of roads in the village has sent the school students reeling. As per the claims of the locals, the situation exacerbates during monsoons. Winters are also not easy as crossing chilly waters at knee-deep level is not a cakewalk, they said.

The situation has remained the same in the village since Independence, the locals said. Sources in the village said that many times, numerous ministers and political leaders were hit up regarding the issue, but the plea fell on deaf ears.

The locals have now asserted that until and unless a bridge is constructed, they will not cast their votes. The issue was brought to the cognisance of Maihar collector Rani Watad, who assured redressal of the issue.