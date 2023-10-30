 MP Elections 2023: 'Mama Hi Aaega...' Shivraj Assures Cheering Kids As He Files Nomination From Budhni (WATCH)
A video surfaced on Monday morning in which a child was seen cheering “Mere mama! Shivraj mama ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya?”

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cherishing the affection expressed by one of his “Bhanjas,” 'Mama' Shivraj assured that he is not going anywhere and will win the elections, as he headed to file his nominations in Budhni on Monday.

In a video posted by Office of Chief Minister Shivraj on Monday morning, a child was seen cheering “Mere mama! Shivraj mama ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya?” (My beloved Mama, nobody is above you).

Following which, CM Shivraj, via his personal handle, posted a video on Monday morning and captioned it as , “I was going to file the nomination paper today and found this video of my enthusiastic bhanja. My bhanje, your mama belongs to everyone, thinks of everyone and tries to work for everyone! But for you love my dear....I Love You.” 

CM Claims Win This Polls

Along with appreciating the child, the CM also claimed on social media that this Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, he is going to win again and get on the CM’s chair. He wrote on X “Mama will not go anywhere. This time too, mama will be here!”

CM Popular Among Kids

CM Shivraj shared one more video in which a child was seen throwing flower petals at the CM’s special vehicle while he was doing a road show. 

