MP: 12 Years Gone, Residents Still Wait For Bus Stand In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve years have passed since the Nagar Palika took over a huge chunk of land to turn it into a modern bus stand, but the residents are still waiting for it.

They also constructed a base. But it has now become a heap of garbage. Drug addicts, anti-social elements and vehicle owners have occupied the area.

In 2011, the Nagar Palika told the residents of the city that the old inn would be demolished and a new one built for the passengers, but nothing has been done.

Vehicle drivers and drug addicts have occupied a huge chunk of land near Fawwara Chowk. This is the place where the Nagar Palika decided to build an inn. The civic body constructed a base and left it.

As a result of the incomplete work, more than 50 vehicles, other than buses, are parked at this place.

The area has turned into a heap of garbage and is causing various diseases to the residents of the area. Apart from that, drug addicts and other anti-social elements are spending time in this place.

Neither the Nagar Palika nor the district administration is acting against these people. Those who shops were demolished for constructing a modern bus stand have been waiting for justice for the past 12 years.

Krishnaballabh Nayak said he had an ancestral shop of auto parts in the area for 40 years, but in 2011, the Nagar Palika demolished the shop, saying that he would be given a new shop in a new complex.

Twelve years have passed since his shop was demolished, but he has yet to get his shop. A motor-biding mechanic Ghanshyam Vishwakarma had the same tale to tell.

When the civic body demolished, the officials told Vishwakarma that he would get back his shop after six months. He, however, lost his old shop and did not get the new one, Vishwakarma said, adding that the future of his children was ruined. Now, drug addicts and drunkards have been occupying the area, he said.

