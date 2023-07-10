MP: Don Bosco Academy Organises Investiture Ceremony In Alirajpur

Bhopal: Don Bosco Academy Organises Investiture Ceremony In Alirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Don Bosco Academy, Alirajpur, organised an investiture ceremony for students of academic session 2023–24 on school premises.

Investiture ceremony was ?organized to recognise exceptional students for their leadership skills and academic achievements. It also provides young students with an opportunity to don the mantle of leadership and discharge responsibilities entrusted to them by school.

The ceremony commenced with manager Father Cyril D'Souza, vice-rector Father Mathew Katara, administrator Br Savio, school principal Father Charlin Chandran and chief guests lighting the lamp.

The newly elected student council members (Classes X and XII) were administered oath. School principal congratulated students and advised them to work with a spirit of unity in the interest of students at large.

The oath was administered by Father Principal. Chief guest and Parent-Teacher Association conferred the prestigious badge and sash to school Head Boy Dhurv Dodwe, Head Girl Batul Lightwala, assistant head boy Akshat Choudhary, assistant head girl Rudrakshi Chandel.

House in-charges bestowed the badges to their respective House Prefects. The school also felicitated meritorious students who excelled in board examinations and bagged ranks in the district. They were felicitated with shields, medals and certificates.