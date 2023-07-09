Indore: SCPC Appeals For CSR Funds For Poor Kids

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Child Protection Society has appealed for private sponsorships and CSR funds for its ‘Mission Vatsalya’ under which it assists needy children who are in foster care.

Guidelines have been issued for foster care of children in need of protection and care.

The mission aims to focus on children who have been under the care of government institutions and are now with their relatives. To prevent them from going back to the institute, the funds will be used to cater to the needs of these children.

The letter issued by Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner of, women and child development department stated that the mission will prevent children from being separated from their relatives. Children living in childcare institutions or rescued children can go back to their homes with their relatives. The funds will be used for sending and rehabilitating children and their overall development.

Last year, 5,469 children have been benefited from private sponsorship in the state. If someone intends to contribute to this mission, they must contact the local office of Women and Child Development department or directorate, Women and Child Development department, Bhopal.

The amount for private sponsorship can also be deposited in the account of Juvenile Justice Fund at the state level.