Bhopal: Two More Male SA Cheetahs Heads To Wild In Kuno | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid heavy rain one more Cheetah coalition was released into the wild of Kuno National Park on Monday morning.

Under the watchful eyes of senior officers of Kuno, the two male Cheetahs leaped out from the cage with a lightning speed and sprinted inside the jungle. With this, now twelve cheetahs are roaming in the jungle, while five are still housed inside the enclosure. They too are likely to be released into the wild in the coming time.

“It was around 11.30 am that male coalition of South African Cheetahs-Prabhash and Pavak were released into the wild,” district forest officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press.

The Cheetah steering committee had taken the decision to release the two male cheetahs in the jungle. The Cheetah Steering Committee is also contemplating releasing the remaining five Cheetahs kept inside the enclosure.

Agni and Vayu are part of the five cheetahs housed in enclosures. Agni is still recuperating under the watchful eyes of wildlife experts and veterinary doctors. Agni got injured in the territorial fight with the Rockstar coalition- Gaurav and Shaurya.

This territorial fight occurred more than two weeks ago. Agni was kept with coalition partner Vayu so that he would not get frustrated.

“Once Agni gains health, we will again release both Agni and Vayu in the jungle,” said a forest officer of Kuno.

Notably, twenty Cheetahs were translocated to Kuno-eight from Namibia and 12 from South Africa. Of them, three died due to sundry reasons, bringing down the figure of adult cheetahs to seventeen.

Read Also Bhopal: Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad Leader Rajesh Tiwari Joins BJP