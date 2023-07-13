 MP: 104 Complaints Received At Weekly Public Hearing In Narmadapuram
MP: 104 Complaints Received At Weekly Public Hearing In Narmadapuram

Collector disposes of many plaints on spot.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
MP: 104 Complaints Received At Weekly Public Hearing In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): There were 104 complaints at the weekly public hearing at the collectorate on Tuesday. Collector Neeraj Singh, presiding over the public hearing, disposed of several complaints on the spot.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat SS Rawat and other officials were present at the hearing. A resident of Narmadapuram Renu Paliwal said he had sold grams at minimum support price on May 1, but he did not get payment.

Singh directed the deputy director of agriculture JR Hedau to make the payment as early as possible. Hedau immediatelyacted according to the collector’s instruction to make payment to the farmer.

A resident of Aree village in Makhannagar Tehsil, Darshan Tiwari, said the crop insurance payment was made to his KCC account which was closed, so the money was not credited to his account. Hedau took action to transfer the money to the farmer’s account.

Similarly, a resident of Bankhedi, Kashiram, gave an application seeking a death certificate of his father. Chief medical and health officer arranged the death certificate.

