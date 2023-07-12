 Indore: Woman Hospitalised After Eating Mango, Dies During Treatment 
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in the Rajendra Nagar area. Her family members alleged that her condition deteriorated after she ate a mongo following which she was taken to the hospital where she died during treatment. 

The deceased has been identified as Archana Aleria, a resident of Bijalpur area of the city. She was admitted to the hospital on July 8 and died during treatment on Monday night.

Father-in-law Bansilal Aleria informed media persons that after having lunch, she had eaten a mango after which her condition started deteriorating. She was taken to a clinic and the doctor prescribed some medicines for her.

But after some time she started complaining of dizziness and was admitted to a hospital where she died during treatment. The family members alleged that she might have eaten a toxic mango due to which her condition deteriorated.  

ASI Rajendra Singh Chouhan from the Rajendra Nagar police station said that the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason behind her death. The statements of her family members are also being recorded by the police.       

