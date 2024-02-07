More Than 200 Injured; 11 Killed In Blast And Blaze At Firecrackers Factory In Harda; 3 Held |

Harda/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An explosion and subsequent blaze at a firecrackers factory in Madhya town killed 11 people and left 200 others injured on Tuesday, officials said.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident, a senior official said.

The incident occurred in Bairagarh locality on Magardha Road, on the outskirts of Harda town, prompting the state government to seek Army's helicopters for evacuation.

"So far, 174 people have been rescued from the incident site -- 34 were referred to Bhopal and Hoshangabad and six to Indore, while many others were undergoing treatment in district hospital. One death has been reported from among the people who were referred, and 10 deaths have been reported from the district hospital," Narmadapuram Commissioner Pawan Sharma told reporters.

A Green Corridor was formed to rush injured from Harda to Bhopal

"The fire has been doused, and debris is being removed from the site. Investigation into the matter is underway, but currently, the rescue mission is our priority," he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal to meet the injured persons.

"We have evacuated everyone from the site. The FSL team is here to investigate; JCBs are working to remove debris, and a rescue mission is underway. We have called in additional machines also as the work will continue overnight. Three persons have been detained and an FIR registered," Inspector General (IG), Narmadapuram, Irshad Wali said.

The cause of the blast was not yet known, a senior official earlier said.

Chief Minister Yadav immediately convened a meeting and announced plans to engage the Army for helicopter support in evacuation.

The sound of the explosion was heard 25 kilometres away and eyewitnesses said body parts were scattered at a distance from the site and vehicles on a nearby road were hit by splinters.

A factory worker's eight-year-old son was unaccounted for after the blast.

"The explosion occurred even as my son Ganesh delivered tiffin to me. He ran ahead of me, but I have not been able to find him so far," the worker, identified only as Raju, said in an emotionally choked voice.

An aerial image shot from the helicopter carrying state Cabinet Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh to Harda showed the ill-fated factory building being reduced to rubble.

Meanwhile, efforts were underway to ascertain the exact number of people feared to be trapped in and around the factory.

Officers fly to Harda in chopper

Responding to the tragedy, Chief Minister Yadav directed senior minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General (Home Guards) Arvind Kumar to travel to Harda by helicopter to take stock of the situation and oversee relief and rescue operation.

A report from Indore said four injured women were admitted to the government-run MY Hospital in the city, a health official said.

High-power panel

The government constituted a three-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to conduct a detailed probe into the explosion. The other members of the high-powered committee are -- Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Intelligence, Jaideep Prasad and Public Works Department (PWD) Secretary RK Mehra. The panel is also mandated to fix the responsibility of those officials who were supposed to prevent such incidents.

BLAST FROM PAST

On September 15, 2015, 79 people had died and 150 were injured in explosion in a shop storing gelatine rods in Petlawad. However, government failed to take any step to curb such practices.

Indore extends helping hands, sends ambulances

As many as six injured including five women and a man were admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. Meanwhile, district administration extended help to Harda and sent 20 ambulances.

Collector Asheesh Singh said, “We have sent 20 ambulances including 108 Ambulances and ambulances of private hospitals. We have also sent some fire tenders, and will send a team of doctors as well.”

40 beds have been reserved in the hospital along with 23 beds in Burn Unit. Indore Municipal Corporation has sent 11 fire fighting vehicles and a fire officer has also been sent to Harda to contribute in the rescue.